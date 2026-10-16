In an advisory dated 14 October 2026, PSA Palawan said reports of the activity had emerged in Barangay Bagong Sikat, Puerto Princesa City, raising concerns over the possible misuse of personal information.

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has warned residents against individuals reportedly offering P200 in exchange for scanning National IDs and taking facial photographs for registration in an electronic wallet application.

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The agency warned that identification details and facial images obtained through unauthorized transactions could expose individuals to identity theft, fraudulent financial transactions and other unlawful activities.

However, PSA emphasized that the reported activity remains subject to verification and investigation by the appropriate authorities.

The advisory did not identify the individuals allegedly involved, the electronic wallet application being used or the number of residents who may have participated.

PSA Palawan Officer-in-Charge Oscar H. Gatpandan reminded the public to safeguard their National IDs and exercise caution when approached by individuals offering money or other incentives in exchange for personal information.

The agency advised residents against allowing unauthorized individuals to scan their identification documents, capture facial images or use their personal information to register financial accounts.

Residents were also encouraged to verify the legitimacy of activities requiring identification details and report suspicious transactions to the proper authorities.

The National ID, issued under Republic Act No. 11055 or the Philippine Identification System Act, serves as an official proof of identity for government and private-sector transactions.

PSA reiterated that protecting identification information is essential to preventing identity-related fraud.

No confirmed cases of identity theft or fraudulent financial transactions arising from the reported activity were disclosed in the advisory.