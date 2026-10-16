Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said Friday, 16 October, that the guidelines would be issued through labor advisories outlining workplace safety measures during periods of extreme temperatures.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is preparing guidelines to protect workers from extreme heat as the Philippines braces for the effects of the El Niño weather phenomenon.

The measures will particularly benefit outdoor workers, including construction laborers, who face prolonged exposure to heat.

Tolentino said the advisories would specify the responsibilities of employers and employees in preventing heat-related illnesses and injuries.

“Bawat kategorya po ay may mga kaukulang gawain si employer,” Tolentino said.

“Ganun din si employee na dapat sundin para sa kanilang kapakanan,” he added.

The DOLE chief assured workers that complying with the guidelines would not result in salary reductions.

He also said employees who suffer heat-related illnesses or injuries in connection with their work may seek benefits through the Employees' Compensation Commission (ECC).

Among the conditions covered are heat stroke, heat cramps and heat exhaustion, subject to applicable compensation requirements.

The labor advisories are expected to provide employers and workers with specific measures to reduce health risks during extreme heat.