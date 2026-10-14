Swedish fugitive wanted for fraud arrested in Negros Oriental

BI-FSU Chief Rendel Ryan Sy said the operation followed a request from the Nordic Liaison Office in Manila, which alerted the bureau to Palmqvist’s presence in the Philippines. Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado subsequently issued a mission order for the operation.

The 35-year-old foreign national, identified as Andre Per Michael Palmqvist, was arrested on 4 October 2026 in Barangay Banilad, Bacong, Negros Oriental, by operatives of the BI Fugitive Search Unit (FSU). He is also the subject of an Interpol Red Notice.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has arrested a Swedish national wanted by Finnish authorities on multiple fraud charges.

“Palmqvist is wanted by Finnish authorities for multiple fraud-related charges and is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice. Our unit acted on the information provided by our foreign counterparts and located him in Negros Oriental,” Sy said.

The charges stem from allegations of aggravated fraud and attempted aggravated fraud filed by Finnish authorities.

According to the allegations, Palmqvist engaged in deceptive schemes to obtain unlawful financial benefits from his victims. In one case, he allegedly obtained rented property without intending or being able to pay the rental fees or return the items, causing the owner an estimated loss of €320,000.

In another case, he allegedly attempted to obtain tools, mobile phones and fuel through similar fraudulent means, resulting in an additional estimated loss of €11,863 to the victim.

BI records show that Palmqvist last arrived in the Philippines on 21 August 2022 and has been overstaying in the country since August 2025.

Viado emphasized the importance of close coordination with foreign law enforcement agencies in locating and apprehending foreign fugitives who seek refuge in the Philippines.

“Cooperation with our foreign counterparts is crucial in tracking down individuals wanted by authorities abroad. Through timely information-sharing and coordinated action, we can locate these fugitives and ensure they are held accountable in accordance with Philippine law,” Viado said.

Palmqvist is currently detained at the BI warden’s facility in Taguig City pending deportation proceedings.