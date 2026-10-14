Farmers in Piddig, Ilocos Norte, received training on balanced fertilization and rice variety selection to help them prepare for the potential effects of El Niño.

The Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office 1 (DA-RFO 1), through its Rice Banner Program, partnered with the municipal government of Piddig for a two-day training and provincial rice technology forum in Barangay Callusa.

The activity brought together representatives of 12 biofertilizer companies and 12 seed companies to introduce farmers to available agricultural technologies and rice varieties suited to their farming conditions.

During the training, farmers visited a model farm and model cluster to observe the growth and condition of rice crops cultivated using balanced fertilization strategies and two hybrid rice varieties.

The demonstrations were intended to help farmers assess the performance of different rice varieties and fertilization methods as they prepare for changing weather conditions.

The DA and the local government also provided support through hybrid rice seeds and fertilizer allocations of up to 8.3 bags per hectare, depending on the size of the farm.

The initiative included agricultural training and livelihood projects aimed at supporting local farmers and improving rice production.

Among those who attended were Edwin Carino, consultant at the Office of the Congressman; Piddig Municipal Agriculturist Harvey D. Adap; municipal councilors Nicole Guillen and Juanito Bayag; and National Food Authority representative Maria Abigail Nolasco.

Personnel from DA-RFO 1, representatives of agricultural supply companies and members of farmers' associations in Ilocos Norte also participated in the activity.

The training forms part of efforts to help farmers adopt appropriate rice production technologies and improve their preparedness for climate-related challenges, including prolonged dry conditions associated with El Niño.