The exhibition Nebrija en Filipinas: La importancia de ser gramático officially opened at the Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) on Wednesday, 14 October, highlighting the historical significance of grammar and its role in documenting languages.

During the opening program, Francisco Javier Lopez, director of Instituto Cervantes de Manila, emphasized how studying early grammars can help audiences understand the historical connections between languages and cultures.

“By exploring Nebrija’s work alongside the grammars of vernacular languages, we can better understand how languages have been described, studied, and transmitted, and how these processes have shaped our understanding of one another,” Lopez said.

Lopez also traced the exhibition’s journey through academic institutions. It was first presented at Instituto Cervantes before traveling to the University of Santo Tomas, where it attracted thousands of visitors. Its latest stop at LPU continues the collaboration among cultural and academic institutions in promoting language, history, and cultural exchange.

The opening program also highlighted early works documenting Philippine languages, underscoring their importance in the history of linguistic scholarship.

Running until February 2027, the exhibition explores the legacy of Spanish grammarian Antonio de Nebrija, best known for his influential work Gramática de la lengua castellana, and its connections to the study and documentation of Philippine languages.