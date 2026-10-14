Joshua Garcia says Jeremiah Lisbo’s punch was so real he saw black

Joshua Garcia recalled how a fight scene with Jeremiah Lisbo went wrong during the taping of “Unbreak My Heart” in 2023.

Garcia shared the story of his physical encounter with Lisbo in a recent episode of “Potluck Saturdays with Ben.”

What should have been a simulated punch turned real when Lisbo’s fist struck Garcia’s nose.

“Si Miah, kailangan niya akong sapakin. You know naman, sa lahat ng mga eksena, kailangan peke lang lahat,” Garcia recalled.