Joshua Garcia says Jeremiah Lisbo’s punch was so real he saw black
Joshua Garcia recalled how a fight scene with Jeremiah Lisbo went wrong during the taping of “Unbreak My Heart” in 2023.
Garcia shared the story of his physical encounter with Lisbo in a recent episode of “Potluck Saturdays with Ben.”
What should have been a simulated punch turned real when Lisbo’s fist struck Garcia’s nose.
“Si Miah, kailangan niya akong sapakin. You know naman, sa lahat ng mga eksena, kailangan peke lang lahat,” Garcia recalled.
As the cameras rolled, Garcia struggled to hide his pain after Lisbo landed the punch.
“Ang sakit masapak. Sinapak niya ako, sumapul sa ilong ko. Continuous lang ako pero ang black na ng paningin ko,” Garcia shared.
Recalling what happened after the director called for a cut, Garcia said: “Pag cut niya, sabi nila, sinapak ko yung door and then sinigawan ko siya sa harap niya. ‘Ang tanga naman ng ginagawa mo. Isang sapak lang yun, nagkamali ka pa.’ Pero hindi ko siya sinaktan.”
Garcia recalled that co-star Gabbi Garcia pulled him aside and asked someone to call Lisbo so they could talk about the incident.
Fortunately, the incident is now water under the bridge. The two actors eventually became best friends.
“I love Miah. Sobrang simple ng tao na yun. That guy is really kind talaga,” Garcia said.