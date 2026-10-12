Joshua Garcia says love won't hurt his career

Actor Joshua Garcia believes that being in love and maintaining a successful career in show business can go hand in hand, emphasizing that a healthy relationship should never become an obstacle to professional growth.

In a recent interview with Benedict Cua, the Kapamilya actor opened up about his current romantic relationship with someone outside the entertainment industry and explained why he remains confident that his personal life will not interfere with his responsibilities as an actor.

For Joshua, being committed to someone does not mean compromising his dedication to his craft. Instead, he believes that mutual understanding, trust and respect are essential in maintaining a relationship, especially when one partner works in the demanding entertainment industry.

“I’m in a relationship right now, non-showbiz. Ginagawa ko lang ay 100% sa work ko. And ’yun na rin ’yung ginagawa ko kasi bago pa maging kami,” Joshua shared.

The actor explained that his girlfriend understands the nature of his profession because his commitment to acting was already part of his life before they entered into a relationship.

“So, parang kahit ano pang gawin ko d’yan sa work ko, hindi naman talaga siya magagalit,” he added.

His statement reflects his confidence that his partner respects his professional responsibilities, including the demands and challenges that come with working in television and film.

As one of the recognizable leading men of his generation, Joshua has established a career through his performances in romantic dramas, television series and movies. His profession often requires him to portray emotionally demanding characters, including roles involving romantic relationships.

For actors, maintaining a balance between their personal relationships and professional commitments can sometimes be challenging, particularly when their work involves intimate scenes, romantic storylines and close interactions with fellow performers.

However, Joshua’s remarks suggest that he sees no reason for his romantic relationship to create unnecessary complications in his career.

His perspective also highlights the importance of having a supportive partner who understands that acting is a profession requiring dedication, discipline and creative expression.

Rather than allowing his relationship status to influence his career decisions, Joshua remains focused on delivering his best performances and fulfilling his obligations as an entertainer.

The actor’s openness about his non-showbiz relationship also offers a glimpse into how he approaches romance away from the cameras.

While his professional life continues to attract public attention, Joshua appears determined to maintain a clear distinction between his responsibilities as an actor and his personal commitments.

His comments underline the belief that a successful relationship does not necessarily require sacrificing individual ambitions. With understanding and respect, couples can support each other’s goals while building a meaningful partnership.

For Joshua, love and career are not competing priorities but two important aspects of life that can coexist.

As he continues his journey in Philippine entertainment, the actor remains committed to giving his best in every project while nurturing a relationship built on trust and understanding.

Ultimately, Joshua Garcia’s message is simple: being in love should not prevent someone from pursuing professional excellence, especially when both partners understand and respect each other’s dreams.