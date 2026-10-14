DIZON INSPECTS EDSA SIDEWALK WORKS
Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon inspects ongoing sidewalk construction along EDSA in Pasay City on Wednesday, 14 October, aimed at improving pedestrian access for commuters. | Zedrich Xylak Madrid
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Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon inspects ongoing sidewalk construction along EDSA in Pasay City on Wednesday, 14 October, aimed at improving pedestrian access for commuters. | Zedrich Xylak Madrid
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