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DIZON INSPECTS EDSA SIDEWALK WORKS

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon inspects ongoing sidewalk construction along EDSA in Pasay City on Wednesday, 14 October, aimed at improving pedestrian access for commuters. | Zedrich Xylak Madrid

Zedrich Xylak Madrid··1 MIN READ

DIZON INSPECTS EDSA SIDEWALK WORKS
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