Families rating themselves as mahirap (Poor) rose by six points from 49% to 55%, translating to an estimated 16.8 million families. Meanwhile, self-rated food poverty increased by eight points, from 36% to 44%, representing roughly 13.3 million families.

The survey was conducted from 21 to 27 September, with the 55% poverty rate sitting four points higher than last year’s annual average of 51%. The survey questions refer to the household's minimum monthly budget needed for home expenses to avoid falling below the poverty line. This showed a median self-rated poverty threshold or household budget of P15,000, which is P1,000 higher than the June survey.

The shift in figures was largely driven by an increase in "borderline" families or those falling between the poor and "not poor" categories, whose numbers dropped as they slipped into poverty.

Poverty rose across all regions, led by a 10-point spike in Balance Luzon, jumping from 41% to 51%. Mindanao recorded the highest rate at 64%, followed by the Visayas at 63%, Balance Luzon at 51%, and Metro Manila at 44%.

Similarly, self-rated food poverty, assessed based on the quality of food families consume, rose by eight points nationwide, climbing from 36% to 44%. Balance Luzon saw the largest regional increase, rising by nine points to 40%. Food poverty remained highest in Mindanao at 52% and the Visayas at 51%, followed by Balance Luzon at 40% and Metro Manila at 31%.

Consequently, the national median food poverty threshold, or household budget on food, increased from P6,000 to P8,000.

SWS noted that despite accelerating inflation, poverty thresholds have remained relatively sluggish over the years, indicating that poor families are lowering their living standards and practicing belt-tightening to cope.