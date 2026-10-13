SC dismisses contempt petition against Sotto over criticism of impeachment ruling

The case stemmed from Sotto’s public statements following the SC’s ruling in Duterte v. House of Representatives, which involved the impeachment proceedings against Duterte.

In a decision penned by Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen dated 7 October 2026, the SC En Banc reaffirmed that freedom of speech and expression enjoys the highest constitutional protection, particularly when it involves political matters.

The Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed a petition for indirect contempt against Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III over his public criticism of the Court’s ruling on the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte, ruling that his statements are protected by the constitutional freedoms of speech and expression.

The Supreme Court said Wednesday that the judiciary should remain open to fair public criticism following Vice President Sara Duterte’s…

In media interviews and social media posts, Sotto questioned the Court’s ruling, claiming, among other things, that the ponente was unfamiliar with congressional rules and that the decision effectively amended the Constitution.

Lawyer Manuelito Delos Reyes Luna and others subsequently petitioned the SC to cite Sotto for indirect contempt, arguing that his remarks were highly disrespectful of the Court and could undermine public confidence in the Judiciary.

The Court ruled that Sotto’s statements did not constitute indirect contempt.

Under Rule 71, Section 3(d) of the Rules of Court, conduct that impedes or obstructs the administration of justice may be punished as indirect contempt. However, when alleged contempt involves speech, courts must also consider constitutional protections for freedom of speech and expression.

In determining whether speech may be restricted, courts must consider not only what was said but also “how, when, where it was expressed, and who spoke it.”

Citing Tolentino v. Heydarian (G.R. Nos. E-01742 and E-01747), also penned by Leonen, the SC reiterated that the Judiciary, like the other branches of government, remains subject to public scrutiny and criticism.

Under the doctrine of fair comment, statements concerning public officials in the performance of their duties are protected. Such statements do not automatically become punishable simply because they are false, harsh or offensive.

As the Court explained, “the guarantee of free speech was enacted to protect not only polite speech, but even in its most unsophisticated form.”

The SC emphasized that “political speech is accorded the greatest degree of protection” because it is a direct exercise of the people’s sovereignty.

To determine whether speech falls outside constitutional protection, the Court said it must consider all circumstances, including “the nature and content of the speech, the speaker’s identity, the medium used, the likely effect of the message, and the actual effect of the statement.”

The SC also acknowledged the changing digital landscape, noting that social media can amplify content based on users’ preferences and biases, take statements out of context, and rapidly spread false or misleading information.

As a result, the Court observed, “many ideas that thus emerge in the marketplace of ideas of today are corrupted or are premised on falsities.”

The SC said it was “shifting to a more egalitarian approach in evaluating the limitations on free speech,” recognizing that people do not have equal opportunities to make their voices heard, whether through traditional forums or online platforms.

Because Sotto’s statements involved political speech, the SC applied the incitement test, which it described as the strictest among the tests discussed in the decision.

In contempt cases involving speech, the key question is whether the statements intentionally incite the public to lose trust in the independence of the Judiciary or obstruct the administration of justice, and whether, considering the totality of the circumstances, there is a likelihood and imminence that the statements will produce these effects.

The SC found that Sotto’s remarks posed no such threat.