NREA urges BCDA to explore US-led Pax Silica initiative

For 35 years, the NREA has championed affordable housing, promoted professionalism in real estate services, and helped drive the country's economic growth.

The NREA's anniversary celebration, scheduled for 14 October at the Bayview Park Hotel in Manila, will also cover updates on the programs and policies of the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), the legislative agenda of the House Committee on Housing and Urban Development, the Philippine Guarantee Corporation's role in risk mitigation, real estate wellness, and electronic notarization.

The National Real Estate Association (NREA) has invited the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) to explore opportunities under the US-led Pax Silica initiative as the real estate group marks its 35th founding anniversary on Wednesday.

The proposed Pax Silica initiative remains “a work in progress,” with its finer details still pending further discussion and deliberation,…

“In the tradition of our founders and predecessors, NREA has created a stellar legacy of service, industry leadership, ethical practice and high standards for real estate practice in the country,” NREA National President Ma. Loren Sales said.

Among the special guests and speakers are House Committee on Housing and Urban Development Chair Rep. Ma. Victoria Co-Pilar; Philippine Guarantee Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Alberto E. Pascual; AMLC Executive Director Atty. Ronel U. Buenaventura; BCDA Vice President for Investment Promotions and Marketing Erwin Kenneth R. Peralta; Proptech Consortium of the Philippines President Olivier Bariou; and NREA past chairman and president and current adviser Alejandro S. Mañalac, co-founder of Havitas Developments Corp.

Consultant Imelda Magtoto, NREA chairperson, said the association is paying tribute to its members and partners for their unwavering dedication to empowering real estate service practitioners and shaping sustainable communities.

“NREA’s partnership with the government agencies and the industry enabled its members to shape sustainable communities, thus, transforming Filipino lives; and helping strengthen the country’s economy,” Magtoto said.

Following the knowledge-sharing sessions, the event will feature mass oath-taking and pinning ceremonies for new real estate salespersons, to be administered by Professional Regulatory Board of Real Estate Service (PRBRES) Chairperson Ofelia C. Binag.

Around 150 to 200 salespersons are expected to take their oaths alongside their licensed real estate brokers.

The event is supported by Pag-IBIG Fund, the National Home Mortgage Finance Corp., the Social Housing Finance Corp., PHirst Park Homes Inc., Davies Paint Philippines Inc., SM Development Corp., Arthaland Corp., Megaworld Regional RFO, A. Brown Co. Inc., OFW Party-list, the Proptech Consortium of the Philippines, The Hauslands, Fiesta Communities, HUE, Komuniti, NotarioPH, and Real Estate News.PH.