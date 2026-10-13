Speaking during the oath-taking of newly elected officers of Malacañang media groups, Marcos emphasized the importance of press freedom and responsible journalism in a democratic society.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, 13 October, reaffirmed his administration's commitment to protecting journalists from intimidation and violence while strengthening efforts against disinformation.

Even if the Philippines remains a high-risk environment for media workers, ranking 114th out of 180 countries in the 2026 World Press…

“This Administration remains committed to ensuring that our reporters, our photojournalists, and cameramen can perform their duties freely and safely, and without fear of intimidation or violence from anywhere,” Marcos said.

The President cited initiatives undertaken by the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, including safety workshops and improved coordination with government agencies to protect media practitioners.

He said the task force had also established media monitoring centers for the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections to help safeguard journalists covering the polls.

Marcos likewise highlighted the government's campaign against disinformation through Oplan Kontra Fake News.

“To address the spread of false information, we have implemented Oplan Kontra Fake News,” he said.

“We likewise support measures that promote the public’s right to information and address disinformation while safeguarding freedom of expression.”

The President stressed that accurate and reliable reporting helps Filipinos understand national developments and make informed decisions.

“Your dedication to accurate, reliable, and fair journalism earns the trust of the Filipino people. I hope that you will continue to carry out this work with the same commitment that you have shown in the past years,” Marcos said.

He added that while the government and the media perform different functions, both share a responsibility to serve the public.

Marcos said their relationship must remain grounded in mutual respect and open dialogue, recognizing the press's independent role in democracy.