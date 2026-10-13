FAITH AMID THE RUSH
A Catholic devotee carries a religious icon while waiting for a train during rush hour in Pasay City, reflecting the enduring influence of Catholicism in the Philippines, Asia’s largest Catholic-majority nation.
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A Catholic devotee carries a religious icon while waiting for a train during rush hour in Pasay City, reflecting the enduring influence of Catholicism in the Philippines, Asia’s largest Catholic-majority nation.
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