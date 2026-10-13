FAITH AMID THE RUSH

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A Catholic devotee carries a religious icon while waiting for a train during rush hour in Pasay City, reflecting the enduring influence of Catholicism in the Philippines, Asia’s largest Catholic-majority nation.

Cyclists, environmental advocates and youth organizations gather at Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila on 11 October 2026,…

Caretakers start repairing and repainting of tombs and niches at the Manila North Cemetery on Sunday 11 October 2026 in…

Women activists from Gabriela stage a protest at Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila on Monday, 12 October, coinciding with…

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LPG prices continue to rise

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Parol from up-cycled material

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Dangwa Flower Market

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GABRIELA PROTESTS IMF, WORLD BANK POLICIES

How do you ease out a Cabinet man who has outlived his usefulness and usher in a new, fair-haired political boy who can…