Eala, Sonmez swept by Ukrainian foes
Alex Eala’s Wuhan Open stint ended after she and Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey lost against Ukrainians Dayan Yastremska and Anhelina Kalinina, 2-6, 3-6, in the Round of 32 of the Wuhan Open in China on Tuesday.
Less than 24 hours after her defeat to Chinese qualifier Shi Han, 6-3, 3-6, 3-6, the 21-year-old Eala and world No. 59 Sonmez lost to their Ukrainian foes in only 69 minutes.
The Wuhan Open is the last 1000-level tournament in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour.
Still, Eala won’t be leaving China anytime soon as the Ningbo Open, a WTA 500 event, starts on 19 October.