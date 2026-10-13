Alex Eala’s Wuhan Open stint ended after she and Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey lost against Ukrainians Dayan Yastremska and Anhelina Kalinina, 2-6, 3-6, in the Round of 32 of the Wuhan Open in China on Tuesday.

Alex Eala’s Wuhan Open campaign got off to a disappointing turn after she suffered a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 loss to world No. 217 Shi Han of China…

Eala suffers shock loss to world No. 217 in Wuhan Open

Less than 24 hours after her defeat to Chinese qualifier Shi Han, 6-3, 3-6, 3-6, the 21-year-old Eala and world No. 59 Sonmez lost to their Ukrainian foes in only 69 minutes.

The Wuhan Open is the last 1000-level tournament in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour.

Still, Eala won’t be leaving China anytime soon as the Ningbo Open, a WTA 500 event, starts on 19 October.