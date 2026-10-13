DepEd scholarships seek to build pipeline of school counselors

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said guidance counselor positions remain vacant nationwide because of a lack of licensed applicants. The shortage poses a staffing challenge as schools are expected to provide greater support for learners’ mental health and well-being.

The Department of Education (DepEd) is funding graduate studies for 230 public school personnel in a bid to expand the pool of licensed guidance counselors, a shortage that has left positions unfilled in schools nationwide.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Philippines urges the government to strengthen mental health and guidance services in public…

The first batch of scholars under the Learning Initiatives for Nurturing Guidance Associates and Counselors Program (LINGAP) will still need to complete their graduate studies and take the relevant licensure examination before they can qualify as licensed professionals.

The program is intended to address the shortage by helping existing DepEd personnel pursue advanced education in guidance and counseling and psychology, rather than relying solely on the limited pool of licensed applicants available for recruitment.

After completing their studies, the scholars must also fulfill service obligations in public schools.

For Academic Year 2026–2027, the government has funded 870 scholarship slots worth P182.055 million under the General Appropriations Act. DepEd shortlisted 327 nominees and endorsed 230 to the Commission on Higher Education for the first batch of awards.

Each scholar will receive tuition and other school fees, a monthly living allowance of P30,000 and a research allowance of up to P150,000.

The awards do not immediately translate into 230 additional licensed counselors. The number who eventually qualify will depend on their completion of the required studies and licensure process.

The initiative comes as the government implements Republic Act No. 12080, or the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, which provides for mental health and well-being offices in schools division offices, care centers in public schools, and school counselor and school counselor associate positions.

The scholarship awards were presented during the fourth Joint Education Trifocal Management Committee meeting at the Negros Oriental Convention Center in Dumaguete City on Friday.

Nine scholars from the schools division offices of Dumaguete, Tanjay and Bayawan received their awards in person on behalf of the 230 recipients nationwide, while the others joined virtually.