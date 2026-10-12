NBI seeks tips against eight relieved Tarlac agents

“We are appealing to the public, especially, those sa mga victims,” NBI Director Melvin Matibag said during a press briefing.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Monday, October 12, appealed to the public for information that could be used against eight relieved members of the agency’s Tarlac District Office (TARDO).

Davao City Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte has been invited by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to provide information on allegations…

“If you have information that will aid in the investigation, we welcome those information para magamit namin to dispense properly itong kasong ito Tarlac District Office,” Matibag added.

(If you have information that will aid in the investigation, we welcome that information so we can use it to properly handle the case concerning the personnel of the Tarlac District Office.)

Matibag said eight members of NBI-TARDO, including its chief, had been relieved and replaced.

The director said they are now on floating status at the bureau’s headquarters in Pasay City while undergoing investigation.

The case stemmed from alleged extortion and sexual harassment at a beauty clinic in Tarlac that was recently raided by NBI-TARDO operatives, who claimed that the establishment was not authorized to administer beauty injections.

Matibag earlier said the beauty clinic was a legitimate small business.