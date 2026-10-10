NBI invites Pulong Duterte to shed light on Gracioso's cash claims

Davao City Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte has been invited by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to provide information on allegations made by dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso. In a media advisory, the bureau said it had requested the lawmaker's presence to clarify the circumstances surrounding its inquiry. “The Bureau expressed its compliments to the lawmaker and requested his presence to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the inquiry. The NBI emphasized that Rep. Duterte's insights would significantly support the agency in ensuring a fair, thorough, and impartial process,” the advisory stated.

Gracioso earlier accused Duterte, his sister, Vice President Sara Duterte, and their father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, of receiving bags of cash from former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco. NBI Director Melvin Matibag sent the invitation in a letter dated 5 October, along with a copy of Gracioso's sworn affidavit. The NBI scheduled the meeting with the lawmaker for 12 October at its headquarters. “The Bureau noted that Rep. Duterte may be accompanied by legal counsel or designated representatives. He is also invited to present relevant documents, records, or statements that may assist in clarifying the issues under review,” the bureau said. Vice President Duterte has denied Gracioso's allegations, claiming he was motivated by money and resentment toward Velasco and his family. Her office is also set to submit an affidavit to counter Gracioso's claims.