Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said regional partnerships and stronger trade links have become increasingly important as climate disruptions and geopolitical tensions threaten agricultural production and food supplies across Southeast Asia.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is promoting its “Big Brother, Small Brother” mentorship model to help farmers improve business skills, secure better market access and strengthen food security, while encouraging closer agricultural cooperation among ASEAN member states.

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He said stronger trade frameworks and mutual investments could help countries address supply gaps when domestic production falls short.

The “Big Brother, Small Brother” approach pairs small-scale agricultural producers with established companies that can provide business guidance, technical assistance and connections to larger markets.

In the Philippines, the DA is advancing the model through initiatives such as the Adapt-A-Coop program, which connects agricultural cooperatives with private-sector mentors. These partners provide practical guidance on production cost accounting, packaging, marketing and other commercial skills.

The program works with private companies and organizations, including the Makati Business Club, ACDI/VOCA and AgriCOOPh, to strengthen rice and agricultural cooperatives in Luzon and Mindanao. Its objectives include improving financial literacy, business management, operational efficiency and market access.

“They have to know the costs of what they're producing and marketing, and how to market it properly and bring it to the right markets,” Tiu Laurel said.

The broader mentorship initiative was launched in 2024, with companies and organizations such as the Jollibee Group Foundation, Ayala Corp. and PHINMA participating in efforts to match corporate partners with local rice and agricultural cooperatives.

By building direct relationships between businesses and farmers, the initiative seeks to reduce unnecessary supply-chain intermediaries and help producers secure fairer prices for their harvests.

The DA said private-sector mentorship, supported by government programs and infrastructure, could help build a more competitive and resilient agricultural sector while strengthening integration across ASEAN markets.

