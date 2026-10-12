BAGNOS Editor-in-Chief Chona C. Balila led the delegation, winning first place in both English Sports Writing and English Editorial Writing.

Student journalists from BAGNOS, the official student publication of Apayao State College-Luna Campus, secured top finishes at the 30th Word Cup Philippines National Journalism Conference and Contests held from October 9 to 11 at the Ating Tahanan National Program and Training Center in Baguio City.

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Managing Editor Mark Lance O. Carao also placed second in English Science and Technology Writing and third in Filipino Editorial Writing, adding to the publication’s haul of awards in the national competition.

School Publication Adviser Arlene Joy T. Llantada secured third place in English Feature Writing under the school publication advisers category, while Copyreader Christine Save A. Galapia received an honorable mention in English Copyreading and Headline Writing.

Other BAGNOS delegates also competed in their respective categories. Layout Artist and Cartoonist Rodel R. Uberita participated in English Editorial Cartooning, while News Editor Maria Zyra Faye R. Doroteo competed in English News Writing.

The three-day conference brought together campus journalists and school publication advisers for competitions in writing, editing and visual journalism.

The results highlighted the participation of Apayao State College-Luna Campus in the national journalism competition, with BAGNOS representatives earning recognition across editorial, sports, science and technology, and feature writing.