BAGUIO CITY — The Lao-Lan Arnis Team of Makati City emerged as the overall champion in the recent Baguio Day National Invitational Arnis Tournament, outperforming eighty participating delegations from across the country.

Held at the Baguio City High School Auditorium, the event served as an official sporting highlight for the 117th Baguio City Charter anniversary under the theme of cultivating circularity and building an everlasting city. The Makati squad secured the top position by earning fourteen gold, ten silver, and eleven bronze medals across the two-day national competition.

The tournament was organized by the Baguio-Benguet League of Arnis Eskrima, Kali Developers, Enthusiasts and Supporters, Incorporated (BBLADES) in its 3rd consecutive year as a recognized event of the Philippine Eskrima Kali Arnis Federation. The competition provided athletes nationwide a platform to showcase their skills outside the limited delegation limits of standard meets like the Palarong Pambansa, Batang Pinoy, and the Philippine National Games.

Before the start of the battle, traditional dance was performed by the Baguio City High School Cultural Group, along with supportive messages from city officials like Councilors Van Ducang and Vladimir Cayabas. Grand Masters Ryan Gialogo and Bonnie Celendro were also formally recognized for their contributions alongside city officials and tournament directors.

The competition saw strong performances across three main categories. In the Cadets elementary division, the Josefa Cariño Elementary School Warriors captured first place with ten gold medals, followed by the Makati Elites Arnis Team, Laguna Arnis Team, Urdaneta City Arnis Club, and Itogon Maksil Arnis Team. The Juniors division was dominated by the Lao-Lan Arnis Team with twelve gold medals, ahead of the University of Baguio Cardinals, KALASAG Arnis Team, Urdaneta City Arnis Club, and Likha Arnis Puerto Princesa City. In the Seniors division, Bulacan State University Gold Gears finished first with six gold medals, followed by Benguet State University Wild Cats, Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology Phoenix, Pasig City Arnis Cruzada, and the Philippine Military Academy Arnis Corps Squad.

In the final overall tally combining all divisions, the Lao-Lan Arnis Team of Makati took first place overall. The Josefa Cariño Elementary School Warriors finished as the second overall champion, followed by the University of Baguio Arnis Team in third place, the Urdaneta City Arnis Club in fourth place, and the KALASAG Arnis Team rounding out the top five overall delegations.