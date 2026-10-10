Chinese national wanted over illegal POGO operations arrested in Parañaque

The PAOCC said sustained surveillance and intelligence-gathering efforts led authorities to the location where Huang was reportedly hiding.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) said the operation was conducted with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group–National Capital Region Regional Field Unit (CIDG-NCR-RFU) at the K1 Center Building in Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City.

Chinese national Huang Mingmin, who is wanted for alleged human trafficking activities linked to illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) operations in Central Luzon, was arrested by authorities on 9 October 2026.

Four foreign nationals arrested in raids on two Philippine offshore gaming operator hubs in Zamboanga Sibugay are being flown to Manila for…

Huang allegedly used multiple aliases, including “Yang Bin,” “Sy Wang” and “A Bao,” to conceal his identity and evade authorities.

According to the PAOCC, Huang had also established a presence in the local business sector, acquiring real properties and fishing vessels on Jomalig Island and maintaining business interests in several establishments in Quezon province, including Mother’s Wonderland and Sea Horizon Resort, where he was reportedly identified as an owner or stockholder.

Further investigation allegedly linked Huang to Chinese nationals who facilitated and supported illegal POGO operations in Bamban, Tarlac, and Porac, Pampanga. Authorities said his alleged connections to individuals involved in the operations warranted further investigation into his role.

Court records also identify “Yang Bin,” one of Huang’s reported aliases, among the persons in control of premises covered by Search Warrant No. 41M-M-2024, issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 81 in Malolos City, Bulacan, in connection with an alleged violation of Article 267 of the Revised Penal Code, or serious illegal detention.

The alias was also listed in Search Warrant No. 42-M-2024 in connection with an alleged violation of Republic Act No. 9208, as amended by Republic Act No. 10364, or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012.

Meanwhile, the alias “A Bao” was listed among the accused with arrest warrants in cases arising from joint anti-POGO operations against Lucky South Pampanga 99 and Whirlwind in Porac, Pampanga.

The case involves qualified trafficking in persons under Criminal Case No. R-PSG-25-01737-CR, pending before the Regional Trial Court Branch 157 in Pasig City.

Huang was brought to the CIDG-NCR-RFU for booking and documentation. Authorities said he was informed of the cause of his arrest and apprised of his constitutional rights.

The PAOCC, led by Executive Director and Undersecretary Benjamin C. Acorda Jr., said it would continue working with law enforcement partners to combat organized crime and human trafficking.