201,000 CALABARZON domestic workers to get P750 wage hike
Around 201,000 domestic workers in CALABARZON are expected to benefit from a P750 increase in their monthly minimum wage, raising the rate from P6,750 to P7,500 starting 26 October 2026.
The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced the approval of the adjustment following a review by the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) of the regional wage board's decision.
The new rate will cover domestic workers in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon.
According to DOLE, the wage adjustment underwent public hearings and consultations involving representatives of workers, employers, and the government before receiving approval.
The commission, chaired by Labor Secretary Francis N. Tolentino, approved the increase as part of the government's wage-setting mechanism.
The adjustment will require households employing domestic workers at the minimum wage to review their salary arrangements before the new rate takes effect.
DOLE Regional Office IV-A said it would closely monitor the implementation of the approved wage increase across the region to ensure compliance.
The new minimum wage will take effect on 26 October, giving employers time to prepare for the additional monthly labor expense.