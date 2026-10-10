201,000 CALABARZON domestic workers to get P750 wage hike

Around 201,000 domestic workers in CALABARZON are expected to benefit from a P750 increase in their monthly minimum wage, raising the rate from P6,750 to P7,500 starting 26 October 2026.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced the approval of the adjustment following a review by the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) of the regional wage board's decision.

The new rate will cover domestic workers in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon.