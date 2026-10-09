The assurance came during a 8 October visit by Trade Secretary Cristina A. Roque to the company’s plant in Bulacan, where officials reviewed production capacity, reserve stocks and distribution arrangements ahead of potentially higher demand during the dry period.

Bottled water manufacturer Philippine Spring Water Resources Inc. (PSWRI), maker of Nature’s Spring, has assured the government of sufficient nationwide supply and no planned price increases as the Philippines prepares for El Niño.

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Roque said PSWRI’s control over its manufacturing, logistics and distribution operations would help it maintain supply across the country and prevent shortages.

“PSWRI has assured us that they can guarantee sufficient supply nationwide without price increases because they handle their own manufacturing, logistics, and distribution across 200 locations nationwide—allowing them to quickly move supply across the country and prevent shortages. Our message to consumers is clear: there is no need to panic buy or hoard—buy only what your household needs because there is enough supply,” Roque said.

The Trade and Industry Department (DTI) said PSWRI was among several bottled water manufacturers coordinating with the government. Other companies in the sector have also assured officials that overall market supply remains sufficient.

PSWRI operates manufacturing plants across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. The company said it maintains reserve inventory and production capacity that can be expanded to meet demand during peak El Niño conditions.

Preparations include extending production hours, keeping reserve stocks with retail partners and using the products’ 18-month shelf life to build inventory ahead of the dry season.

The plant visit also covered suggested retail price monitoring, water purification processes, quality testing and monitoring of water extraction.

The DTI said it would continue working with manufacturers to maintain the movement of supplies and protect consumers during El Niño. The agency also urged households to buy according to their needs rather than stockpile bottled water, as manufacturers report adequate supply.