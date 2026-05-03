Baguio young Judokas dominated Manila mats

BAGUIO CITY — Young athletes from Kaitagi Judo Club delivered a strong performance at the Philippine Ultimate Judo Championship International Open Kids Edition held 2 May at the San Andres Sports Complex in Metro Manila.
Despite their age, the Baguio-based judokas showcased discipline and technical skill, dominating multiple divisions in the tournament organized by the Ultimate Judo Fighters Club Philippines.
In the 9–11 age category, Jhana Athena Aquino won gold in the girls -32kg division, while Jethro Kim topped the boys -50kg class. The success continued in the 12–14 bracket, with Nach Grant Kim claiming gold in the boys -50kg division and Zack Laurence Berol winning the boys -60kg category.
The team also secured several silver medals. Beets Kim placed second in the boys 9–11 -30kg division, while Ava Navalta took silver in the girls -24kg class. Chloe Elize Maskay added another silver in the girls 12–14 -48kg category.
Bronze medalists included Snow Diaz (girls +29kg) and Makaveli Senires (boys -24kg) in the 6–8 division. In the 9–11 category, Caiden Lactaotao and Grey Berol earned bronze in the boys -34kg and -38kg divisions, respectively. Adam Maliaman (boys +60kg) and Immajia Saberdo (girls +57kg) rounded out the medal haul in the 12–14 division.
The athletes were coached by Francine Rillera and Sharon Kaybelle Diño, who guided the team through the competition.