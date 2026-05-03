Baguio young Judokas dominated Manila mats

In the 9–11 age category, Jhana Athena Aquino won gold in the girls -32kg division, while Jethro Kim topped the boys -50kg class. The success continued in the 12–14 bracket, with Nach Grant Kim claiming gold in the boys -50kg division and Zack Laurence Berol winning the boys -60kg category.

The team also secured several silver medals. Beets Kim placed second in the boys 9–11 -30kg division, while Ava Navalta took silver in the girls -24kg class. Chloe Elize Maskay added another silver in the girls 12–14 -48kg category.

Bronze medalists included Snow Diaz (girls +29kg) and Makaveli Senires (boys -24kg) in the 6–8 division. In the 9–11 category, Caiden Lactaotao and Grey Berol earned bronze in the boys -34kg and -38kg divisions, respectively. Adam Maliaman (boys +60kg) and Immajia Saberdo (girls +57kg) rounded out the medal haul in the 12–14 division.

The athletes were coached by Francine Rillera and Sharon Kaybelle Diño, who guided the team through the competition.