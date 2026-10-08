The facility, operated by Richbake Inc., serves as Goldilocks’ main production and distribution hub in Northern Luzon, making energy efficiency a key consideration in supporting its regional operations.

Installed and operated by First Gen, the solar facility complements geothermal electricity supplied by the energy company from its BacMan geothermal power station in Bicol since 2022.

“We recognize that responsible growth requires responsible operations. We’re proud that our Richbake Inc facility in Pangasinan now makes full use of renewable geothermal and solar energy,” Goldilocks Chief Operating Officer Jerson G. Uy said on Thursday.

Uy said the company has already observed lower electricity expenses since testing the solar facility, helping it manage costs amid higher fuel prices.

“Since we started trial solar energization at our Pangasinan facility, we noticed a gradual reduction in our electricity costs. We have been able to better manage our costs despite higher fuel prices as we increased our utilization of solar power, along with geothermal energy,” he said.

Founded in 1966, Goldilocks operates more than 1,000 stores nationwide.