The new platform forms part of Bloomberry’s FUNaloMAX digital portfolio and is aimed at consumers seeking mobile entertainment and real-time interaction.

OnlyFun.PH combines gaming features with live shows hosted by digital personalities and streamers, allowing users to interact with hosts and other viewers while accessing gaming services through the same platform.

Bloomberry Vice President and Head of Online Gaming Kelvin Kuan said the launch responds to changes in how Filipinos consume digital content.

“As digital entertainment continues to reshape how Filipinos consume content, the launch of OnlyFun.PH reflects our mission to meet the demand of modern consumers for interactive, creator-driven media,” Kuan said.

The company said OnlyFun.PH complements FUNaloMAX while giving Bloomberry another platform to reach consumers seeking a more social and interactive digital entertainment experience.

Kuan said the platform combines regulated gaming with locally produced live entertainment while maintaining safeguards for responsible gaming.

“By combining regulated gaming with live digital entertainment, we are delivering a fresh, locally tailored format that sets a new benchmark for online entertainment in the Philippines while upholding strict responsible gaming standards,” he said.

OnlyFun.PH operates under the license and regulation of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. It uses Know-Your-Customer identity verification, data security measures and player controls designed to support a secure user environment.

Bloomberry plans to expand the platform gradually through additional interactive programs and features, as well as partnerships with more hosts, content creators and streamers.