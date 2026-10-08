Authorities here have confiscated 12 kilos of suspected shabu worth P81.6-million at the Batangas Port at Barangay Sta. Clara in Batangas City on 7 October 2026.

According to Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab, the joint apprehension was conducted along with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), which resulted in the arrest of four individuals.

She added that the suspects were identified as all male aged 18, 29, 30, and 41, citing that they are residents of Malate, Manila, and Maluso, Basilan.

She furthered that the arresting authorities also recovered a vehicle, a cellular phone, identification cards, and ATM cards. The inventory of the recovered evidence was completed at around 9AM.

At 10AM, the four arrested individuals and recovered evidence were turned over to PDEA for proper disposition and the filing of appropriate charges for alleged violations of Section 5 (Transportation of Dangerous Drugs) and Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“The PCG will sustain its coordination with PDEA to strengthen efforts against the transportation of illegal drugs through the country's ports and maritime routes.”