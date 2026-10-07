The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is coordinating with the Provincial Government of Camarines Norte for augmentation of the initial cash assistance for farmers affected by the severe drought brought by the El Niño phenomenon, Secretary Rex Gatchalian said Wednesday.

“We have had preliminary discussions with your governor. I told Gov. [Ricarte Padilla] that the DSWD is ready to help our farmers,” Gatchalian said in an interview with Radyo Pilipinas-Camarines Norte.

“I know this [El Niño] will last for a long time, until March, but it is important that the assistance is started,” he added.

Gatchalian visited Camarines Norte on Wednesday to assess the local agricultural sector and check the situation of affected farmers and their families.

He asked the provincial government to compile a consolidated list of all affected farmers for relief distribution, noting that the master list will serve as the baseline for the agency’s targeted support packages.

The DSWD said it will provide direct financial assistance to affected farmers once the provincial government submits the complete list of beneficiaries.

The agency is currently determining the amount of financial aid based on the severity of the drought’s impact across the province.

“We are making sure that the assistance from the national government is directly felt by you. At a time like this when we are facing a crisis, with the high prices of fuel and the drought we are experiencing, do not worry. The Department of Social Welfare and Development, or DSWD as you know it, will continue to help,” Gatchalian said.