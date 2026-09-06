Eight people were rescued while one died after their motorboat capsized in the waters off Liwagao Island in Caluya, Antique, on 6 September 2026.
According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) San Jose led the search and rescue (SAR) operation for the passengers of MB San Agustin IV, which capsized while en route to Barangay Caminawit, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro. The vessel departed from Semirara Port, Antique, on 5 September.
After the motorboat failed to arrive at its expected destination and communication with its crew could not be established, the vessel’s owner immediately notified the PCG.
Upon receiving the report, CGSS San Jose promptly mobilized its SAR team and initiated search operations in the vicinity waters of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.
The PCG also coordinated with CGSS Semirara for relevant information and disseminated safety advisories to nearby maritime traffic, urging vessels to maintain a vigilant lookout for the missing motorboat.
Despite challenging weather and sea conditions, the SAR team continued its efforts and located MB San Agustin IV capsized in the waters off Barangay Sibulo, Liwagao Island, Caluya, Antique, at 6:30 a.m. on 6 September 2026. Several individuals were found clinging to the motorboat’s keel.
The PCG immediately carried out rescue operations and safely brought the survivors to Pinagpala Port in Barangay Semirara, Caluya, Antique, for medical evaluation and further assistance in coordination with CGSS Semirara and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Semirara.
Meanwhile, CGSS Semirara, aboard MTUG Jun Yeu, commenced towing operations for the capsized motorboat toward Semirara Island.
The PCG reminded all maritime stakeholders to exercise utmost caution, monitor weather conditions, and ensure that vessels are properly equipped and prepared before undertaking any voyage.
Through its Intensified Community Assistance, Awareness, Response, and Enforcement (iCARE) program, the PCG remains committed to safeguarding lives at sea through immediate response, sustained search and rescue operations, inter-agency coordination and continuous monitoring of maritime incidents, particularly during adverse weather conditions.