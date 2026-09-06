Eight people were rescued while one died after their motorboat capsized in the waters off Liwagao Island in Caluya, Antique, on 6 September 2026.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) San Jose led the search and rescue (SAR) operation for the passengers of MB San Agustin IV, which capsized while en route to Barangay Caminawit, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro. The vessel departed from Semirara Port, Antique, on 5 September.

After the motorboat failed to arrive at its expected destination and communication with its crew could not be established, the vessel’s owner immediately notified the PCG.