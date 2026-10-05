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ILOILO CITY — The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Region 6 is closely monitoring the impact of El Niño on agriculture, including water management at the nearly completed Jalaur River Multipurpose Project Stage II (JRMP II) in Calinog, Iloilo.
Steve Cordero, NIA-6 Watershed Management Chief and JRMP II spokesperson, said water continues to be stored in the reservoir to ensure supply for farmers should rainfall decline further.
As of the latest monitoring, the JRMP II reservoir had stored 116.87 million cubic meters of water, with more than 130 million cubic meters of additional storage capacity remaining before reaching its full capacity of 250.7 million cubic meters.
Cordero said that if El Niño intensifies while water levels remain sufficient, NIA may release a portion of the stored water from the high dam into downstream rivers. The water could eventually reach Moroboro Dam and potentially support farmers in continuing their planting activities, including a second cropping season despite the dry conditions.
If rainfall becomes more limited, NIA is also considering cloud seeding in coordination with the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Soils and Water Management (DA-BSWM) and the Philippine Air Force.
Cloud-seeding operations were conducted twice in the Calinog area last September as part of efforts to augment water supply in the reservoir.
NIA is also continuing to coordinate with farmers and encouraging them to adjust their planting schedules based on available water supply.
The agency is promoting crop diversification, including the planting of crops that can tolerate higher temperatures and possible water shortages.
Farmers are likewise being encouraged to register with the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) to provide additional protection for their crops in case they are affected by El Niño.
Meanwhile, construction of the irrigation component of JRMP II is ongoing, with the project reaching an accomplishment rate of 87.64 percent. NIA expects the project to be completed within its target schedule.
Despite not yet being fully completed, JRMP II is already providing irrigation to about 500 hectares of farmland in Calinog. The coverage could expand to between 700 and 1,000 hectares before the end of 2026.