ILOILO CITY — The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Region 6 is closely monitoring the impact of El Niño on agriculture, including water management at the nearly completed Jalaur River Multipurpose Project Stage II (JRMP II) in Calinog, Iloilo.

Steve Cordero, NIA-6 Watershed Management Chief and JRMP II spokesperson, said water continues to be stored in the reservoir to ensure supply for farmers should rainfall decline further.

As of the latest monitoring, the JRMP II reservoir had stored 116.87 million cubic meters of water, with more than 130 million cubic meters of additional storage capacity remaining before reaching its full capacity of 250.7 million cubic meters.