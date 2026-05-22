NATO allies sound out on Trump’s troop moves 

HELSINGBORG, Sweden (AFP) — The North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) European members scrambled Friday to get clarity from United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on troop shifts by Washington, as they sought to placate President Donald Trump’s ire on Iran ahead of a July summit.

Trump left heads spinning as NATO foreign ministers gathered in the Swedish city of Helsingborg by announcing he would send 5,000 troops to Poland, in an apparent reversal of Washington earlier calling off the planned deployment.

The shift was welcomed by NATO chief Mark Rutte and Poland’s foreign minister, but it fuelled concerns about a lack of coordination between the US and its allies.