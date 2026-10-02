The art of slowing down

Artist and educator Toym Imao speaks during the Gateway Art Fair at Gateway Mall 1 in Quezon City on 02 October 2026. Imao urged audiences to slow down and appreciate the world around them in an era of disruptive technology, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). He also called on creative industry professionals to give back by dedicating a portion of their professional lives to making art and design more accessible to the public. The Gateway Art Fair runs from 01-04 October.