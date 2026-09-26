PNB Holdings Corp. (LTL) listed 46.93 billion shares on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Friday, including 23.9 billion shares distributed to shareholders as property dividends by parent Philippine National Bank (PNB).

The listing was conducted by way of introduction, a mechanism allowed under the PSE’s Listing Rules for securities of an unlisted company that are distributed as property dividends by a listed issuer to its shareholders.

LTL began trading at an initial listing price of P1.20 per share. The firm in March projected an estimated total listing value of P56.32 billion.

The company owns the PNB Financial Center, PNB Makati Center and a prime lot in Makati City earmarked for development. Its business covers the leasing of office, retail and commercial spaces, as well as coworking spaces, parking concessions and event venues.