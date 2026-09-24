The lawmaker pointed out that thousands of drivers and operators of jeepneys, taxis, tricycles, buses, motorcycle taxis and TNVS vehicles depend on fuel every day to earn a living and transport workers to their destinations.

Aquino also noted that many members of the middle class are forced to rely on private vehicles because public transportation is inadequate.

“Dahil hindi sapat ang pampublikong transportasyon, kailangang gumamit ang ating middle class ng pribadong sasakyan para makarating sa kanilang pupuntahan,” he pointed out.

Aquino likewise said that farmers and fisherfolk rely on petroleum to operate farm and fishing equipment and to transport their produce and catch to markets.

Small businesses and online sellers also incur fuel costs for deliveries, logistics and day-to-day operations, he added.

"Masyado nang maikli ang kumot para sa mga pamilyang Pilipino at hindi na kayang mamaluktot. Bawasan natin ang bigat ng kanilang pasanin. Tanggalin na ang excise tax at VAT sa produktong petrolyo," he said.

Aquino said the government should use the authority granted by Congress to suspend the collection of excise tax on fuel, saying that Republic Act (RA) No. 12316 empowers the President to suspend or reduce excise taxes on fuel when the average price of Dubai crude oil reaches or exceeds $80 per barrel for one month.

"Ibinigay ng Kamara at Senado sa pamahalaan ang kapangyarihang ito sa ganitong kadahilanan at sitwasyon. Gamitin na sana nila ito sa lalong madaling panahon para sa lunas ng pamilyang Pilipino," he said.

As part of his efforts to bring down fuel and other consumer prices, Aquino filed Senate Bill No. 265 to remove the excise tax on petroleum products and Senate Bill No. 2017 to lower the value-added tax (VAT) from 12 percent to 10 percent on goods and services, including petroleum products.