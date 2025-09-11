Donald Trump to honor Charlie Kirk with the 'Presidential Medal of Freedom'

US President Donald Trump announced he would be awarding the rightwing activist and close ally, Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Trump made the announcement during remarks at the Pentagon, Virginia, to commemorate the 9/11 attacks.

Trump said that the date of the Medal of Freedom ceremony would be announced soon. “I can only guarantee you one thing, that we will have a very big crowd,” he added.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is given by the president to individuals who have made notable contributions in fields such as culture and public service.

Kirk was assassinated in Utah on Wednesday, 11 September. Trump stated that he intends to speak with Kirk's family on Thursday afternoon. Kirk leaves behind his wife, Erika, and their two young children.