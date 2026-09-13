BROTHERS FOR PEACE

Military personnel in a convoy wave to members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) manning a checkpoint near Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte, as BIAF members wave back on 13 September 2026. Military and police personnel have been deployed across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to secure the historic first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections on 14 September. The polls, which will elect members of the Bangsamoro Parliament, have been postponed three times since they were originally scheduled.