The Gunma Crane Thunders defeated Levanga Hokkaido, 98-81, in the first-ever Japan B.League Manila Games at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.
AJ Edu scored three points for Gunma as he played his first game in the Philippines outside of a Gilas Pilipinas jersey.
Stanley Johnson led the Crane Thunders with 23 points and five rebounds while Trey Jones had 16 points.
Keisei Tominaga led Levanga with 19 points while Dwight Ramos had 13 points in the loss.
Both squads face-off again on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the same venue.