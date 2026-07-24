ESEC already completed the mechanical works for its 20-megawatt/40-megawatt-hour Panitan Energy Storage Project (PESP), the first battery energy storage facility in Capiz.

Built in seven months, the project will proceed to testing and commissioning once the required government approvals are secured.

“When completed in the fourth quarter of 2026, the PESP will bring practical benefits to Capiz by responding quickly to grid fluctuations, minimizing power interruptions, and providing local reserve power that can reduce reliance on costly diesel generation or distant power sources during emergencies,” ESEC President Francisco G. Delfin Jr. said.

The battery storage and solar projects are the first private-sector investment in Capiz's power supply in 17 years, strengthening ESEC's presence in the Visayas renewable energy market.

To support the battery project, ESEC earlier secured a P635.9-million loan from RCBC.

ESEC is a special purpose company of Yuchengco-led PetroGreen Energy Corp., the renewable energy arm of publicly listed PetroEnergy Resources Corp.