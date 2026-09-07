More than 60 firefighting units responded as crews worked to extinguish the blaze and assess patients. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Miami International Airport shut down all runways and taxiways following the crash.

Amazon said the aircraft "experienced an incident while attempting to land."

"This is a fast-moving situation and we're still gathering details. We're working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened," Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said.