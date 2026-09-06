Among those cited was 9-year-old Romeo Viktor Enriquez of FAST-ISKF, who won gold in the Under-10 Male Kumite (+40 kg) category and finished in the Top 5 of the Under-10 Male Kata category in his first international competition.

His teammate, 13-year-old Raphael Mariano Herrera, secured his second consecutive bronze medal in the Under-14 Male Kata, while Ripley Tate Borromeo placed in the Top 5 of the Under-12 Female Kata and Top 7 of the Under-12 Female Kumite.

Aquino also recognized Ellis Sebastian Canoza and Colin Isaiah Paolo of FAST-ISKF, coached by national team coach and former Karate Pilipinas national team captain Engene Stoner Dagohoy.

“These achievements reflect the dedication of the athletes, their coaches, parents, sports organizations, and supporters from both the public and private sectors who continue to nurture and develop young Filipino talent,” Aquino said.

He personally congratulated the young karatekas and their coaches during a meeting.

Aquino said karate helps instill discipline, perseverance, humility, resilience and self-confidence among young Filipinos while providing them opportunities to excel internationally.

“The success of these young athletes serves as an inspiration to the nation's youth to pursue excellence through hard work and determination, underscoring the importance of sustained support for youth and sports development,” he added.

Wifredo Apellido of AAKR successfully defended his title with back-to-back gold medals in the Under-12 Male Kata and also won silver in the Under-12 Male Kumite (-45 kg).

The AAKR delegation also included Ysabella Arwen Varias.