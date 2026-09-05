SM Supermalls President Steven Tan attributed the growth to sustained consumer footfall and tenant trust despite macroeconomic pressures.

To maintain visitor engagement, the developer expanded non-retail offerings, including the installation of 41 new pickleball courts during the six-month period, bringing its nationwide total to 102 courts across 32 properties. The company also co-hosted the Galaxy Manila Marathon along EDSA in June, which drew over 25,000 participants.

On sustainability initiatives, the group expanded its rooftop solar power system capacity to 122 Megawatt peak (MWp), up from 100 MWp, with additional projects planned through the end of the year. The company also completed the deployment of free electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across all 90 of its Philippine properties, totaling 203 charging stations.

Following its performance, brand valuation firm Brand Finance named SM Supermalls the Philippines' Strongest Brand for the second consecutive year, assigning it a Brand Strength Index score of 95.3 out of 100 and maintaining its AAA+ rating.

Looking ahead, SM Supermalls plans to open its 91st Philippine location, SM Nuvali, which will feature an upscale mall format designed for the South Luzon and Calabarzon markets. The expansion forms part of "My SM," the group's five-year operational roadmap focused on adapting mall formats to changing retail lifestyles.