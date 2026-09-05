The toolkit targets businesses, schools, hospitals, communities, distribution utilities and government agencies looking to use renewable energy to cut electricity costs and improve power reliability.

“Renewable energy should translate into practical benefits for our people --- more reliable power for hospitals and schools, greater opportunities for communities, and more efficient and sustainable operations for government and businesses. Through this Toolkit, we want to give institutions a clearer pathway from identifying opportunities to taking informed action,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said over the weekend.

The initiative supports the government’s target of increasing renewable energy’s share in the power generation mix to 35 percent by 2030.

Around 22 gigawatts of RE capacity were awarded under Green Energy Auction Rounds 1 to 4 from 2022 to 2025, building the project pipeline toward the target.

The DOE launched the toolkit alongside the EPIRA @ 25 Commemorative Book, which reviews 25 years of power sector reforms and looks ahead to transmission modernization, energy storage, offshore wind and smart grid technologies.

“As we go beyond EPIRA, our task is to build on the gains and lessons of the past 25 years. These must translate into better policies, stronger institutions, greater participation, and ultimately an energy system that delivers reliable, affordable, and secure power for every Filipino,” Garin said.