Battery energy storage systems and hydrogen-based microgrids will be among the technologies showcased at Taiwan Expo Philippines 2026 at the SMX Convention Center Manila from 17 to 19 September.

The technologies could support the push to shift island communities toward cheaper and more reliable renewable energy.

Taiwanese companies are seeking longer-term partnerships with local businesses through joint ventures, technology licensing, and local assembly.

“Fifty-three million dollars in business opportunities showed us how much appetite there is in this market,” Taiwan External Trade Development Council Chairman James C. F. Huang said on Friday.

“This year we want to build on that through joint ventures, licensing, and local assembly, so Taiwanese and Philippine companies are building together rather than simply trading. Our measure of success is how many of these connections are still producing value for both sides five years from now,” Huang added.

In August, the DOE announced plans for a dedicated Green Energy Auction covering off-grid islands served by the National Power Corp., initially targeting 20 larger islands.

The program seeks to replace costly diesel generation with renewable energy, including solar photovoltaic systems paired with battery energy storage.

Battery systems store excess electricity and dispatch it when needed, allowing island grids to better manage intermittent renewable sources such as solar and wind.

Hydrogen-based microgrids, meanwhile, offer another option for communities and facilities that cannot rely on large interconnected power networks.

Microgrids allow power generation, storage and consumption to be managed within a smaller localized network and can operate independently in isolated locations.

The technologies will form part of the Green and Innovation Showcase at Taiwan Expo, alongside energy efficiency, green construction, and environmental management solutions.

Taiwan Expo’s 2025 edition generated $53.4 million in business opportunities and attracted more than 10,000 buyers.

More than 125 Taiwanese exhibitors are expected to participate this year across technology, sustainability, agriculture, healthcare and lifestyle sectors.

Taiwan Expo Philippines 2026 is organized by the Taiwan International Trade Administration under Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and implemented by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council.