The apprehended individual—a male of legal age—is classified as a National Most Wanted Person with a P50,000 monetary reward for Murder under a Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Memorandum Circular.

To recall, four victims were passing in front of the residence of the accused at Barangay Bagutari, Sto. Tomas, Isabela on 24 August 1989. The accused allegedly opened fire upon them with the use of a firearm, resulting in their instantaneous death.

Allegedly the suspect harbored a long-standing personal grudge against the victims over land dispute. Immediately thereafter, the suspect fled Isabela province and went into hiding in different places until he reached Maguindanao del Norte in order to evade arrest.

The CIDG leadership commends PCOL Rodrigo B. Soriano, Regional Chief of the CIDG Regional Field Unit 2, and the CIDG Isabela Provincial Field Unit led by PLTCOL Rex G. Pascua, and the joint operating units for the highly coordinated intelligence-driven capture. The tracker team trailed the fugitive from Isabela Province all the way to Maguindanao del Norte. This long-distance operation highlights the CIDG’s unwavering resolve to locate and apprehend wanted individuals across the country, providing long-awaited justice to the victim's family.

The CIDG assures the public of its steadfast commitment to enforcing the law and its relentless pursuit of criminals, wanted persons, and fugitives nationwide.