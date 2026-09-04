NCIP Secretary Nancy A. Catamco and BCDA Officer-in-Charge Senior Vice President for Conversion and Development Group Mark P. Torres are leading the census update.

The initiative forms part of a broader community engagement process that includes identifying and validating affected residents, conducting joint surveys and documentation, reviewing existing agreements, and eventually processing appropriate assistance.

“We are building the foundation of the Clark Advanced Manufacturing Park on a principle of shared progress. True development means no community is left behind,” BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang said.

“By validating our community baseline early on alongside the NCIP, we want to assure the community that every family receives the exact support, protection, and opportunities they deserve as this vision comes to life,” he added.

The proposed CAMP is envisioned as a major industrial development within New Clark City, with the BCDA continuing consultations with Tarlac officials, local government leaders, clergy, academe and other stakeholders.

The discussions are aimed at gathering local concerns and priorities while providing information about the proposed project.

BCDA said it will continue working with the NCIP, local governments and community elders throughout the project preparation process.

The agency said sustained engagement will be important in ensuring that the proposed development balances economic opportunities with safeguards for communities in and around the project area.