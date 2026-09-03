Total production losses reached 87,745 metric tons (MT), covering rice, corn, cassava, high-value crops, fisheries, livestock, and poultry. Agricultural infrastructure, machinery, and equipment were also damaged.

Rice accounted for P1.90 billion, or about 52 percent of the total damage bill, making it the hardest-hit commodity.

Around 67,921 hectares of rice farms were affected, resulting in production losses of 59,872 MT. The DA said the lost volume was equivalent to 0.30 percent of its 20.29-million-MT annual rice production target.

Corn losses, meanwhile, reached P119.84 million across 1,898 hectares, wiping out 4,409 MT of production. The volume represents 0.05 percent of the government's 8.80-million-MT annual corn production target.

Damage has been recorded in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas.

The agriculture department warned that the damage bill has yet to peak as field validation continues.

“Further damage and losses are expected in affected regions as assessment and validation are ongoing,” the DA said.

To help producers recover and return to production, the DA has readied P609.79 million worth of rice, corn and vegetable seeds and other planting materials.

The National Food Authority has also released 9,260 bags of palay-milled rice to affected local governments in Ilocos, Cagayan, Central Luzon and MIMAROPA.

Another P35.67 million in insurance indemnities is available for 5,005 affected farmers and fisherfolk through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp.

Affected producers may also borrow up to P25,000 under the Agricultural Credit Policy Council's Survival and Recovery Loan Program, payable over three years at zero interest.

The DA said its regional offices are also monitoring commodity prices and market flows to deter profiteering while deploying KADIWA trucks to help move agricultural products and provide assistance in affected areas.