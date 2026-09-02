The partnership is expected to eventually cover JuanPay’s network of 2,000 owned and franchise-operated locations nationwide.

The expansion combines Western Union’s international network spanning more than 200 countries and territories with JuanPay’s network of non-bank financial service outlets, particularly in provincial communities with strong ties to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

JuanPay, a subsidiary of ACM Group of Companies, operates through a network of local entrepreneurs and franchisees.

Western Union said the partnership also complements its physical and digital presence in the Philippines. The company launched an upgraded mobile app with send-and-request capabilities in October 2025.

“Our vision for JuanPay has always been to bring essential financial services closer to Filipino communities. Our collaboration with Western Union brings together global connectivity and JuanPay’s community-based approach to access,” ACM Group of Companies chairman Rico Fernando M. Chico said.

Western Union senior vice president and head of Asia-Pacific Vince Tallent said multi-service outlets remain important for customers who prefer face-to-face assistance or have varying levels of digital connectivity.

“The partnership with JuanPay serves the purpose of being where customers are and creates an exciting distribution model that combines the best of both our strengths,” Tallent said.

The companies said the international remittance service will be progressively expanded across JuanPay’s network.