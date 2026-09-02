The project was financed through Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA), with the embassy providing $78,267, or about P4.5 million, to the local government of Pura.

The additional classrooms address infrastructure constraints at the school, where the existing building had suffered severe termite damage, leaks, cracks, and depressions in concrete floor slabs that raised safety concerns.

The school also lacked sufficient toilets, creating hygiene problems for students.

The new building provides six classrooms, each equipped with its own comfort room, and will accommodate about 100 pupils from Grades 1 to 6.

“The new facility will provide students and teachers with a safer and more conducive learning environment,” Second Secretary and GGP Officer Mukaigawa Yurie said.

Japan launched the GGP program in the country in 1989 as an ODA mechanism for small-scale projects aimed at reducing poverty and directly supporting local communities.

The program has implemented 569 grassroots projects in the Philippines so far, covering education, healthcare, agriculture, and other community infrastructure.