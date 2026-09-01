Former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo presented the awards to Primehomes Chairman Arch. Nathaniel L. Romero.

“The honors practically acknowledged and recognized the vision of The Reserve by Primehomes in providing sustainable, wellness-oriented, low-density, breathable and balanced people-centered community living in the Heart of Quezon City,” Romero said.

“That thoughtfully-designed urban environment differs markedly from conventional high-density developments because The Reserve by Primehomes is built around open spaces, greeneries, walking and biking paths, century-old trees and that so-called ‘breath of fresh air’ -- all constituting a unique and premium quality of urban life,” he said.

“That’s how The Reserve by Primehomes has earned, not just both Gold and Silver Awards, but also the moniker ‘Urban Oasis’,” Romero added.

The development incorporates natural landscapes, wellness and interactive community facilities into its design.

“Thus, today, The Reserve by Primehomes is, not just building residences, but also bringing the best quality of Filipino life back into the city,” Romero said.

The project is featured at the Primehomes Sales Showroom along Capitol Drive in Quezon City.