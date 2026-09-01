EST Cola of Thailand recovered from its opening-day loss to stun Farm Fresh, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22, and earn its first Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference win on Tuesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Thais leaned on the combination of Papatchaya Phontham and 17-year-old setter Natnicha Saelao to hand the Foxies their first defeat of the tournament and force a four-way tie at 1-1 with Nxled, PLDT and Farm Fresh.