EST Cola of Thailand recovered from its opening-day loss to stun Farm Fresh, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22, and earn its first Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference win on Tuesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.
The Thais leaned on the combination of Papatchaya Phontham and 17-year-old setter Natnicha Saelao to hand the Foxies their first defeat of the tournament and force a four-way tie at 1-1 with Nxled, PLDT and Farm Fresh.
Phontham erupted for 17 points on 13 kills, three aces and a block, while Saelao orchestrated EST Cola's offense with 22 excellent sets and added seven points, highlighted by four kill blocks.
Nirarach Srikuta and Nannaphat Moonjakham chipped in nine points each, while Nattharika Wasan had seven for the Thai club.
Reigning Season Most Valuable Player Trisha Tubu led Farm Fresh with 15 points, all from attacks, while Ces Molina had nine and Ara Galang added seven.